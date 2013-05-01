Top Stories: Boston Bombing Latest; Arms For Syrian Rebels?

Welcome to May; here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing: No Death Penalty If Suspect Cooperates?

-- U.S. Said To Be Leaning Toward Arming Syrian Rebels.

-- FDA OKs Prescription-Free Plan B Pill For Women 15 And Up.

And here are more early headlines:

"More Than 400 Now Dead In Bangladesh Building Collapse." (BBC)

"Venezuelan Lawmakers Brawl Over Election Results." (The Wall Street Journal)

"Same-Sex Couples Begin Celebrating Civil Union In Colorado." (The Denver Post)

"Heavy Snowstorm Pelting Rocky Mountain States." (CNN)

"Historic Wounded Knee Site Faces Sale Deadline Today."(Indian Country Today)

"Clashes In Some World May Day Labor Demonstrations." (AP)

"Three Everest Climbers Abandon Ascent After Fight With Guides." (The Guardian)

