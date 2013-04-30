Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Boston Investigation Widens; Netherlands' New King

By Korva Coleman
Published April 30, 2013 at 8:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Dozen People Said To Be Under Investigation In Boston Probe.

-- Orange Is Everywhere As Netherlands Welcomes A New King.

-- Palmetto Faceoff: Sanford, Colbert Busch In Spirited Debate.

And here are more early headlines:

"Libyan Justice, Foreign Ministries Surrounded By Armed Men." (CNN)

"Iraq Sectarian War Feared As Car Bombs Kill Several In 4 Cities." (Los Angeles Times)

"Israeli Airstrike Kills Suspected Palestinian Militant In Gaza City." (BBC)

"Ohio Grand Jury Convenes Today In Steubenville Rape Case Investigation." (WTOV-TV)

"George Zimmerman Back In Fla. Court Today For 'Stand Your Ground' Question." (Orlando Sentinel)

"Caffeinated Gum Triggers FDA Investigation." (Businessweek)

"Scottish Cruise Company Insures Fleet Against Damage From Loch Ness Monster." (Scottish Sun)

