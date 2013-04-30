Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Hic, Hic, Hic: TV Weatherman Keeps Going Despite Hiccups

By Mark Memmott
Published April 30, 2013 at 1:54 PM EDT

We admire KHOU-TV meteorologist David Paul's good-natured determination.

Check how he handled it when a case of the hiccups hit during his time on the air Monday evening.

And in the comments thread, please share any stories of a time when hiccups hit. Also: your surefire cure.

Paul, by the way, is in good company among meteorologists. Check this video from 1998 of The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore hiccuping his way through a forecast.

And Paul certainly had a better experience than the TV anchor who was recently fired for his profane debut on the air.

(Note: We'll say it first. This isn't really news. It's just something light and interesting to help break up the day.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott