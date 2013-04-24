AP's Twitter Account Running Again Following Tuesday's Hack

The @AP Twitter account, which was suspended after being hacked, has been secured and is back up. Thank you for your patience. - @EricCarvin — The Associated Press (@AP) April 24, 2013

"The @AP Twitter account, which was suspended after being hacked, has been secured and is back up. Thank you for your patience."

That's the word Wednesday morning from The Associated Press.

Tuesday, as we reported, a message appeared on the AP's Twitter page stating — falsely — that there had been two explosions at the White House and President Obama had been injured. Stocks dropped sharply, but came back quickly as it became clear that no such thing had happened.

The Syrian Electronic Army, the pro-Bashar Assad group that hacked NPR.org on April 15, has claimed it hacked the AP.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.