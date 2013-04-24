Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

AP's Twitter Account Running Again Following Tuesday's Hack

By Mark Memmott
Published April 24, 2013 at 9:31 AM EDT

"The @AP Twitter account, which was suspended after being hacked, has been secured and is back up. Thank you for your patience."

That's the word Wednesday morning from The Associated Press.

Tuesday, as we reported, a message appeared on the AP's Twitter page stating — falsely — that there had been two explosions at the White House and President Obama had been injured. Stocks dropped sharply, but came back quickly as it became clear that no such thing had happened.

The Syrian Electronic Army, the pro-Bashar Assad group that hacked NPR.org on April 15, has claimed it hacked the AP.

