Jokes weren't on his mind Thursday morning when Car Talkfunny guy Ray Magliozzi was a guest on WBUR's On Point with Tom Ashbrook.

The Boston native's thoughts were focused on Monday's bombings at his city's marathon and in particular on the way emergency personnel, spectators, runners and others responded when the victims needed their help.

Boston's Heroes Seriously Inspire Ray From 'Car Talk' Listen • 0:00

"There is a positive in all of this," Ray said. "The actions of those civilians on Monday can really inspire the rest of us to do something that we would otherwise run away from.

"It doesn't have to be something profound like running into a burning building, but I hope that some of us might gather the courage to do something that we think we're incapable of. It could be something as simple as starting to care for an aging loved one or repairing a relationship."

Ray also said that this year's attacks have inspired him to be sure to be at next year's Boston Marathon to cheer on runners.

His thoughts echo those of many who spoke at Thursday's interfaith service in Boston, where President Obama and others praised the acts of bravery and selflessness displayed by many at the scene of the bombings.

There's much more from Ray's conversation with On Point posted here.

