Top Stories: Latest In Boston Bombings; Margaret Thatcher Funeral

By Korva Coleman
Published April 17, 2013 at 8:32 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Marathon Explosions: Wednesday's Developments.

-- For Thatcher, 'A Great Calm' After A Life Of Controversy.

And here are more early headlines:

"Senator Says Police Have Suspect In Mind In Intercepted Toxic Letter." (Associated Press)

"Denver Area Getting Socked From Another Snowstorm." (AccuWeather)

"Illinois Funeral Today For Young U.S. Diplomat Slain In Afghanistan." (Chicago Tribune)

"Rockets Fired At Southern Israeli City, No Injuries." (BBC)

"New Zealand Lawmakers Approve Same-Sex Marriage." (New Zealand Herald)

"NFL Broadcaster Pat Summerall Dies." (Los Angeles Times)

"Gospel Singer George Beverly Shea Dies, Accompanied Billy Graham." (Bloomberg)

"Group Seeks Astronaut Applicants For One-Way Mars Mission." (Space.com)

