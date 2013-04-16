Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

China Gives Breakdown Of Its Military, Criticizes U.S.

By Scott Neuman
Published April 16, 2013 at 11:51 AM EDT
The Russian-built "Liaoning", China's first aircraft carrier, is a potent symbol of the country's growing military might.
The Russian-built "Liaoning", China's first aircraft carrier, is a potent symbol of the country's growing military might.

China on Tuesday detailed the structure of its military force in a special national defense report that also took a swipe at the United States for what it described as stoking tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

In what state media in China said was a first, Beijing outlined in broad strokes its People's Liberation Army, which includes ground, air and naval forces. The defense white paper said the PLA had 850,000 troops in its ground mobile operational units, 398,000 in the air force, and 235,000 naval personnel manning three fleets.

China's defense budget rose by 11.2 percent in 2012, exceeding $100 billion, about one-seventh what the U.S. spent in the same year.

"The U.S. is adjusting its Asia-Pacific security strategy," the paper said, alluding to the White House policy of shifting its strategic focus to Asia. Later, it refers to "some country" as having "strengthened its Asia-Pacific military alliances, expanded its military presence in the region [which] ... frequently makes the situation tenser."

It cited "multiple and complicated security threats" facing China as well as its "unshakeable national commitment ... to take the road of peaceful development."

The paper also mentioned Beijing's tussles with its maritime neighbors over territorial claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea, including Japan's "making trouble over the issue of the Diaoyu Islands," which Tokyo calls the Senkaku islands. Japan, Taiwan and China all claim the small chain.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman