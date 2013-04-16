Boston Bomb Victim: Krystle Campbell Was 'Caring ... Loving' 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Update at 5:35 p.m. ET. 'You Couldn't Ask For A Better Daughter':

Patty Campbell read a tearful statement in front of her home in Medford, Mass., Tuesday afternoon. She said her daughter, Krystle Campbell, 29, was killed during Monday's Boston Marathon bombing.

"Krystle Marie, she was a wonderful person. Everybody that knew her loved her. She loved her dogs. ... She had a heart of gold. She was always smiling. You couldn't ask for a better daughter. I can't believe this has happened. She was such a hard worker at everything she did," Campbell said. "This doesn't make any sense."

Our Original Post Continues:

Multiple news organizations are reporting that 29-year-old Krystle Campbell was among those killed during Monday's Boston Marathon bombing.

Campbell, reports the AP, was at the marathon's finish line with a friend. They were waiting for the friend's boyfriend to finish the race. They wanted a picture.

Campbell's father, William Campbell, told the AP his daughter was a "very caring, very loving person, and was daddy's little girl."

The Boston Globe confirmed Campbell's death with her grandmother, Lillian Campbell of Somerville. WCVB cited her mother. NPR has not independently confirmed her death. As we've said in our breaking news post about the Boston bombings, we are focusing on news being reported by NPR, other news outlets with expertise and statements from authorities in position to know what's going on. And if some of that information turns out to be wrong, we'll update.

Reuters talked to Michael McGlynn, the mayor of Medford, Mass., where Campbell lived.

"Mr. Campbell said that she certainly was a dream daughter, the daughter that every father dreams to have and friends of hers said that she was eager about life," McGlynn told Reuters. "She had a great sense of humor and freckles and red hair that brought her right to her Irish roots. She was someone who worked hard at everything she did. Another friend said she may have been a little loud at times, but it was a loudness you loved."

Her mother Patty Campbell told WCVB that her daughter loved "pets and she loved people." Some days, she worked 16 hours at a restaurant.

Her mother told the station the family was still struggling to understand her death.

"This is just a waste," said Patty.

Earlier today, we learned that 8-year-old Martin Richard was also killed in the blasts. The third victim has not been identified.

