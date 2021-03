Top Stories: Kerry In South Korea; Brawling Dodger Pitcher Breaks Collarbone

Good Friday morning, here are our early headlines:

Kerry Warns North Korea, But Holds Out Hope For Diplomacy.

Dodgers' $147 Million Ace Greinke Breaks Collarbone In Brawl.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Spring Storm Exits Midwest, Heads South. (AP)

Authorities Intercept Suspicious Package Addressed To Controversial Arizona Sheriff. (Arizona Republic)

Bankruptcy Judge Rejects $20 Million Severance For American Airlines CEO. (Dallas Morning News)

NASDAQ Cuts Its CEO's Bonus Over Bungled Facebook IPO. (Reuters)

Venezuelans To Vote On Sunday For Chavez Successor. (Bloomberg)

Bailed Out Cyprus To Ask For Fresh Financial Help. (BBC)

Early American Christian Hymnal Could Fetch $30 Million At Auction. (Christian Post)

Seaweed Latte, Bacon Coffee Featured At National Barista Competition. (CBS)

At Masters Tournament, 14-Year-Old Golfer Plays Beyond His Years. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.