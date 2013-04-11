Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Tepid Reception To Windows 8 Blamed For Drop In PC Sales

By Scott Neuman
Published April 11, 2013 at 10:51 AM EDT
Visitors tried out Windows 8 last month at the 2013 CeBIT technology trade fair in Hanover, Germany.
Visitors tried out Windows 8 last month at the 2013 CeBIT technology trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

Sales of new PCs plummeted nearly 14 percent globally in the first three months of the year, and much of the blame is being placed on Microsoft's new Windows 8 operating system.

International Data Corp. reported Wednesday that shipments of PCs totaled 76.3 million worldwide in the first quarter of 2013, down 13.9 percent from the same period the previous year.

"PC shipments were down significantly across all regions compared to a year ago," IDC said, blaming "fading mini notebook shipments and competition from tablets and smartphones ... as well as a weak reception for Windows 8."

As The New York Times reports, consumers right now are more jazzed by mobile technologies than by old-school conventional computers:

"In this environment, Microsoft introduced Windows 8 last October. The software, a bold redesign of the company's flagship operating system, is tailored to run on tablets, traditional keyboard-and-mouse computers and hybrid devices that combine elements of both. But it seems that the changes Microsoft made with Windows were so extreme that they scared off buyers."

The Wall Street Journal quotes IDC analyst Jay Chou as saying "the reaction to Windows 8 is real" and that businesses also are keeping their distance.

Ricoh Americas COO Tracey Rothenberger told the Journal that the company will stick with Windows 7, released in 2009, instead of switching to Windows 8 on its 17,000 PCs.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with [Windows 8]," Rothenberger said. "But I think there's minimal value in the incremental changes that are there."

The plunge in sales has sparked a decline in shares of some computer makers, with Hewlett-Packard, Apple and Dell all losing ground in Thursday morning trading.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman