Shark! Fisherman Gets Quite A Scare, Catches Scene On Video

Isaac Brumaghim was reeling in a tuna Sunday about two miles off Hawaii's Oahu Island when he came as close as anyone wants to get with a tiger shark that weighed 400 to 500 pounds.

Needless to say, Brumaghim got quite a scare as the shark nearly jumped into his kayak when it took his catch. "It definitely was an adrenaline rush for me out there," he said afterward, according to Hawaii News Now. "Life and death right in front of you. It put some things into perspective."

Brumaghim is part of a group called Aqua Hunters that aims to "promote, expand, and advance the great sport of kayak fishing in Hawaii and the world." He was participating in an eight-month long tournament when he had his close encounter with the shark — and then stayed out on the water, catching two more fish.

You can see what happened in the video Brumaghim posted on his AHTV (Aqua Hunters) YouTube channel. Fair warning: He does drop an expletive.

This isn't our first post about sharks stealing someone's catch. Check this post from last July.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.