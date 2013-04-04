Top Stories: Connecticut Gun Law; North Korea's Threats; Rutgers Firing
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 'Historic' Gun Bill To Become Law In Connecticut
-- North Korea Moves Missile, Threatens To Close Factories Used By South
Other news:
-- "Cancer Clinics Are Turning Away Thousands Of Medicare Patients. Blame The Sequester." (The Washington Post)
-- Two Men Said To Be Connected To White Supremacist Prison Gang Sought In Connection With Murder Of Colorado Prisons Chief. (The Denver Post)
-- Firing Of Rutgers Basketball Coach "Casts Spotlight On Tangled Tale." (The Star-Ledger)
Related: Some Faculty Call On Rutgers President To Resign. (The Associated Press)
-- "Hunt Is On For A New FBI Director." (It's All Politics)
-- Japan Unveils Economic Stimulus Package; Much Larger Than Expected. (BBC News)
