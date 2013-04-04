Top Stories: Connecticut Gun Law; North Korea's Threats; Rutgers Firing

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Historic' Gun Bill To Become Law In Connecticut

-- North Korea Moves Missile, Threatens To Close Factories Used By South

Other news:

-- "Cancer Clinics Are Turning Away Thousands Of Medicare Patients. Blame The Sequester." (The Washington Post)

-- Two Men Said To Be Connected To White Supremacist Prison Gang Sought In Connection With Murder Of Colorado Prisons Chief. (The Denver Post)

-- Firing Of Rutgers Basketball Coach "Casts Spotlight On Tangled Tale." (The Star-Ledger)

Related: Some Faculty Call On Rutgers President To Resign. (The Associated Press)

-- "Hunt Is On For A New FBI Director." (It's All Politics)

-- Japan Unveils Economic Stimulus Package; Much Larger Than Expected. (BBC News)

