Top Stories: Huge Atlantic Storm; NCAA Basketball Upsets; 'Harry Potter' Actor Dies

Good Friday morning, here are our early stories:

Satellite Image Shows 'Incredible' Storm Stretching Across North Atlantic.

Actor Richard Griffiths, Uncle Vernon in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies.

'Cuse Control And 2 Other Things To Say About Basketball Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Christians Observe Good Friday, Pilgrims Trace Jesus' Steps. (AP)

Nelson Mandela Making Progress In Hospital. (VOA)

North Koreans Hold Huge Rally, Repeat Anti-U.S. Statements. (Telegraph)

U.N. Arms Treaty Opposed By Iran, Syria And North Korea. ()

Obama Administration To Propose New Gasoline Emission Standards. (Wall Street Journal)

Shoe Thrown As Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf Faces Charges In Courtroom (DAWN)

Okla. Dentist May Have Exposed Thousands To HIV, Hepatitis. (Tulsa World)

Firefighters, Police Chase Escaped Cows Through Austrian Suburb. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.