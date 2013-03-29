Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Book News: New Book To Feature Unseen Works Of Art By Jean-Michel Basquiat

By Annalisa Quinn
Published March 29, 2013 at 7:53 AM EDT
A Sotheby's employee walks past a work by Jean-Michel Basquiat titled "Untitled (Pecho/Oreja)" at the auction house.
A Sotheby's employee walks past a work by Jean-Michel Basquiat titled "Untitled (Pecho/Oreja)" at the auction house.

The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.

  • The former girlfriend of the late, iconoclastic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is reportedly planning to write a book that will include previously unseen works of art — including murals he painted on the walls of her apartment when they lived together in the 1970s. Basquiat began his career as a graffiti artist before falling in with Andy Warhol and then becoming briefly famous before his death of a heroin overdose in 1988. Now Basquiat's paintings sell for tens of millions of dollars.

  • "The cheap, awful, miserable, touchy, social-meta­physical mediocrity!" — Ayn Rand on C.S. Lewis.

  • Amazon bought Goodreads, the book recommendation website with 16 million members, which NPR's Krishnadev Calamur wrote about last night. Salon reported that "a shudder went through the entire world of publishing Thursday afternoon." A blogger for the small publisher Melville House added, "[Goodreads] CEO Otis Chandler wrote that the seven year old website had 'join[ed] the Amazon family.' Our regular readers will know that this is akin to claiming you've been adopted by your neighborhood sarlacc pit." The acquisition seems to be partly a response to the launch of Bookish.com, a book recommendation website funded by publishers Simon & Schuster, Penguin and Hachette.

  • E. L. Doctorow, the author of Ragtime, is coming out with a new novel in 2014, according to publisher Random House.

  • "That [my Wikipedia entry] hasn't been deleted is as close to fame as one now gets." — writer McKenzie Wark, in an interview with the Los Angeles Review of Books.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR BlogsNPR News
    Annalisa Quinn
    Annalisa Quinn is a contributing writer, reporter, and literary critic for NPR. She created NPR's Book News column and covers literature and culture for NPR.
    See stories by Annalisa Quinn