Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Three Marines Killed In Shooting At Base In Virginia

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 22, 2013 at 7:19 AM EDT
The entrance to the U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico on Friday.
The entrance to the U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico on Friday.

A Marine opened fire at a Virginia base Thursday night, killing two other Marines before turning the gun on himself.

Quoting Marine Base Quantico spokesman Lt. Agustin Solivan, the AP reports the shootings happened after 11 p.m. near the Officer Candidate School. The AP adds:

"Authorities entered the barracks early Friday and found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound along with a second victim. Solivan could not say what prompted authorities to enter the barracks, which are at the base's officer candidate school.

"No names were immediately released but Solivan said the suspect and both victims were Marines. Authorities believe the suspect was a staff member at the officer candidate school, Solivan said."

In a post on Facebook, the base described the incident as an "isolated shooting." A press release issued earlier this morning, described the alleged shooter as "an active-duty Marine" who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two other victims, also active-duty Marines, were pronounced dead at the scene," the base said in the statement.

We're expecting a press conference any minute. We'll update when we have more information.

Update at 8:32 a.m. ET. 'A Tragic Loss':

During a press briefing, base commander Col. David W. Maxwell said the three Marines were staffers at the school. All other officers are safe, he said.

The Washington Post adds:

"'This is truly a tragic loss for the Marine Corps, which has had a number of tragic losses in the last couple of weeks,' Maxwell said in a seven-minute news briefing. He took no questions afterward.

"'It's been a long night,' the commander said.

"Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel 'was saddened to learn of the shootings at Marine Corps Base Quantico,' Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement. 'This tragedy, as well as the tragedy in Nevada earlier this week, took the lives of Marines who volunteered to serve their nation. His heart and his prayers are with them and their families. He believes that the legendary strength of the United States Marine Corps will ensure that they are forever remembered.'"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta