Colorado Governor Signs 'Landmark' Restriction On Guns Into Law

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law a bill that bans high-capacity magazines and calls for background checks on private and online sales of guns.

Hickenlooper signed the bill exactly eight months after a gunman opened fire in a suburban Denver movie theater, killing 12 and injuring another 70.

The Denver Post reports:

"The bills thrust Colorado into the national spotlight as a potential test of how far the country might be willing to go on new restrictions after the horror of mass shootings at a Newtown, Conn., elementary school and Aurora movie theater.

"'I am happy the governor is signing common-sense legislation that reduces gun violence in our communities by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, domestic violence offenders and the seriously mentally ill,' said Democratic Rep. Rhonda Fields, who represents the district where an assailant opened fire July 20 during a midnight showing of 'Dark Knight Rises.'

"The shootings led Hickenlooper and other state Democrats to take on gun control, and they have succeeded where their party has not in most other states."

As we reported earlier, the new law also comes hours after the head of Colorado's Department of Corrections was shot and killed when he answered his front door late last night.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.