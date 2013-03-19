Former Student Planned To Stage Attack At Central Florida University

"It could have been a very bad day for everyone here."

That's University of Central Florida Police Chief Richard Beary's conclusion after seeing the evidence that a former student at the school "drafted plans to kill others in his dormitory but changed his mind early Monday and took only his own life," The Orlando Sentinel writes.

Our colleagues at WMFE report that police say 30-year-old James Oliver Seevakumaran apparently left behind not only weapons and at least four improvised explosive devices, but also evidence of his plans.

"We found some notes and some writings that indicated this was a planned attack. This individual had laid out a timeline," Beary told reporters.

As we reported, the incident began just as Sunday turned to Monday morning when someone — apparently Seevakumaran — pulled a fire alarm in the university's Tower I dormitory.

What we've learned since then, is that police believe Seevakumaran "first pulled a gun on one of his roommates, who then escaped to a bathroom and called 911," the Sentinel says. "The sound of police arriving may have prompted Seevakumaran to alter his plans."

According to WMFE:

"Officials say Seevakumaran had been a business major through fall last year, but he had not paid for this semester and was in the process of being removed from his dorm in tower one. Seevakumaran is from Lake Mary, and was a graduate of Seminole High School. He was never seen by UCF Counseling and Psychological Services and had no student conduct record.

"From initial investigations it appears he was acting alone in his plans to attack the campus."

