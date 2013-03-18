Hillary Clinton Announces Her Support Of Gay Marriage

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has announced that she supports same-sex marriage, saying gays and lesbians are "full and equal citizens and deserve the rights of citizenship."

"That includes marriage," Clinton says in an online video released Monday by the gay rights advocacy group . Clinton adds that she backs gay marriage both "personally and as a matter of policy and law."

It's a move that The Associated Press says "is certain to further fuel the already rampant speculation that she is considering another run for president in 2016."

As NPR's Ken Rudin points out, it's been less than a year since the Obama administration switched its position and endorsed same-sex marriage. As secretary of state, Clinton hasn't had much opportunity to comment on domestic issues until she left her post last month.

She may also be interested in clearing the air from her time as first lady. After all, President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act into law in 1996, and the Pentagon's "don't ask, don't tell," the unpopular and since-repealed compromise on gays in the military, also came about on her husband's watch.

The AP notes that:

Despite holding back in supporting same-sex marriage, Hillary Clinton was a strong supporter of gay rights, both in the U.S. and abroad, during her tenure at the State Department. Under her watch, the U.S. government made it official policy to promote gay rights around the world.

