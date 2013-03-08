Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

John Brennan Is Sworn In As CIA Director

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 8, 2013 at 1:22 PM EST
Vice President Joe Biden swears in CIA Director John Brennan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 8, 2013.
Vice President Joe Biden swears in CIA Director John Brennan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 8, 2013.

During a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, John Brennan was sworn in as the director of the Central Intelligence Office by Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, Brennan took his oath by putting his hand "on an original draft of the Constitution, dating from 1787, which has George Washington's personal handwriting and annotations on it."

The AP reports that with Brennan, President Obama's national security team is set for a second term.

"Last week Chuck Hagel won Senate confirmation to be defense secretary, joining Secretary of State John Kerry in Obama's revamped second-term lineup," the AP reports.

As we reported, the Senate confirmed Brennan's nomination yesterday after an almost 13-hour filibuster by Sen. Rand Paul.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta