Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

South Florida Beaches Reopen After Shark Scare

By Scott Neuman
Published March 7, 2013 at 2:10 PM EST

Several beaches in South Florida are open again following their closure earlier this week as a precautionary measure after thousands of migrating sharks were spotted near shore.

The Palm Beach Post reports that as of 9 a.m. ET, all Palm Beach County beaches were open because no more sharks had been spotted swimming near shore.

According to the newspaper:

" 'Sharks caused the closings at three county beaches Wednesday after they were spotted near the shores at South Inlet in Boca Raton, Gulfstream Park near Boynton Beach and Ocean Reef in Singer Island,' Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue Capt. Phil Wotton said."

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University recently counted 15,000 sharks, most less than 200 yards from shore, ABC News reported.

The migrating sharks have variously been described as blacktips or spinners, neither of which are especially dangerous to humans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman