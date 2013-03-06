Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

After Chávez: His 'Revolution' Is Likely To Continue

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2013 at 8:05 AM EST
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gathered late Tuesday at Bolivar Square in Caracas, Venezuela, to mourn him.
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gathered late Tuesday at Bolivar Square in Caracas, Venezuela, to mourn him.
After Chávez: His 'Revolution' Is Likely To Continue

Venezuelan Vice President Nicolás Maduro "controls the purse strings" and his opponents have been looking weak, NPR's Juan Forero said earlier today on Morning Edition.

So despite Tuesday's death of the controversial and charismatic President Hugo Chávez, it's likely there will be at least "six more years of what Chavez has called a revolution," Juan said, after Venezuelans go to the polls. That vote could come within the next 30 days — if the Latin American nation's leaders in what's been called an "authoritarian democracy" follow the rules set down in the country's constitution.

There are, of course, morning-after stories about the death of Chávez, what it means and reaction to it, on many websites. Here's a sampling of headlines and links:

-- " 'Weston-zuela' Welcomes News Hugo Chavez Is Dead." (WLRN)

-- "Chavez Death: Venezuelans In U.S. Hopeful Of Change." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Venezuela's Hugo Chávez And His Legacy Of Plunder." (The Miami Herald)

-- Death Leaves Behind "Sharp Divisions." (The New York Times)

-- "Death Will Have Ramifications For Cuba." (Morning Edition)

-- "Venezuelan Team's Request For A Moment Of Silence For Hugo Chavez Turned Down." (WLRN)

-- "Hugo Chavez: Notable Quotes From The Venezuelan Leader." (Toronto Star)

Our friends at WLRN will continue to follow the news.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

After Chávez: His 'Revolution' Is Likely To Continue

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott