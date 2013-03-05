Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Winter Storm 'Sequester'; No Rush To Choose Next Pope

By Korva Coleman
Published March 5, 2013 at 8:39 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

As Midwest Slides And Shovels, Mid-Atlantic Prepares For 'Snowquester'.

At The Vatican, 'No Rush' To Set Conclave; And Fake Bishop Tries To Get In.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Panel Expected To Vote On Brennan's CIA Nomination. (Politico)

North Korea Warns It May Cancel Truce With South Korea. (VOA)

Malaysia Uses Jets To Hunt Filipino Insurgents. (Reuters)

Suspect Questioned In Acid Attack On Bolshoi Ballet Artistic Director. (Los Angeles Times)

12 Charged With Manslaughter In FAMU Drum Major Death. (Miami Herald)

In Messy Lawsuit, Martha Stewart To Testify On Who Can Sell Her Products. (AP)

Justin Bieber Tweets Regrets, Fans Still Enraged After He Took Stage 2 Hours Late. (MTV)

