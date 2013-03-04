Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Hospital

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was just seen leaving London's King Edward VII hospital, where she had been admitted over the weekend to be treated for symptoms of gastroenteritis.

As NPR's Philip Reeves reported earlier, her stay in the hospital was said by Buckingham Palace to be "a precautionary measure. It was so that doctors could better monitor the 86-year-old monarch. She first became ill last week, forcing her to call off a trip to Wales Friday. Her engagements for the coming week are now postponed or cancelled."

Sky News says the queen is reportedly in good spirits.

