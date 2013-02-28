Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Whoa! Stanford Student Solves Rubik's Cube While Juggling

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 28, 2013 at 6:54 PM EST

We'll get back to the real news in a little bit, but first some amazing footage from Stanford University.

As the school tweeted, it shows mathematics undergrad Ravi Fernando "solving a Rubik's Cube while juggling." Here's the video — warning, there's a curse word:

Fernando, by the way, is a member of the World Cube Association. He has managed to solve a cube in 7.65 seconds.

h/t: Uproxx.

