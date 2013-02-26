Top Stories: Deadly Egyptian Balloon Crash; NBA's Rodman In North Korea

Good morning, here is our early story:

Tourist Tragedy In Egypt: Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire; Many Aboard Killed.

'The Worm' Turns Up In North Korea: Dennis Rodman On Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Highlight Dangers Of Sequester At Virginia Shipbuilder. (Virginian-Pilot)

Hazardous Winter Storm Hits Midwest With Blizzard, Snow. (NBC)

Benedict XVI To Be Known As 'Pope Emeritus' After Resignation. (Reuters)

Gaza Rocket Lands In Israel; First Since Israeli-Palestinian Fighting In November. (BBC)

It's The 20th Anniversary Of The First World Trade Center Bombing; Service Planned. (AP)

Primary Vote Today For Chicago Election To Replace Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr. (Chicago Tribune)

French Report Heavy Fighting In Northern Mali Mountains. (VOA)

Sharp Rise In Number Of Teen Drivers Dying In Automobile Wrecks. (Columbus Dispatch)

