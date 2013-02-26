Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Egyptian Balloon Crash; NBA's Rodman In North Korea

By Korva Coleman
Published February 26, 2013 at 8:13 AM EST

Good morning, here is our early story:

Tourist Tragedy In Egypt: Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire; Many Aboard Killed.

'The Worm' Turns Up In North Korea: Dennis Rodman On Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Highlight Dangers Of Sequester At Virginia Shipbuilder. (Virginian-Pilot)

Hazardous Winter Storm Hits Midwest With Blizzard, Snow. (NBC)

Benedict XVI To Be Known As 'Pope Emeritus' After Resignation. (Reuters)

Gaza Rocket Lands In Israel; First Since Israeli-Palestinian Fighting In November. (BBC)

It's The 20th Anniversary Of The First World Trade Center Bombing; Service Planned. (AP)

Primary Vote Today For Chicago Election To Replace Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr. (Chicago Tribune)

French Report Heavy Fighting In Northern Mali Mountains. (VOA)

Sharp Rise In Number Of Teen Drivers Dying In Automobile Wrecks. (Columbus Dispatch)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman