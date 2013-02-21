Sen. Rand Paul Returns $600,000 Of Unspent Operating Costs

For the second year in a row, Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican of Kentucky, is returning a large part of his office's operating budget to the Treasury.

According to a press release, Paul presented taxpayers in Louisville with an "oversized" check for $600,000.

"I ran to stop the reckless spending, and I pledged to the people of Kentucky that I would work to keep their hard-earned money out of the hands of Washington bureaucrats whose irresponsible spending has threatened our country's economic health," Paul said.

As we reported at the time, Paul wrote out a check for $500,000 last year. That means that during the two years that Paul has been in the Senate, he has returned $1.1 million.

The $600,000 represents 20 percent of the senator's operating budget.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.