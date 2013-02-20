Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Single-Family Housing Starts Edged Up In January

By Mark Memmott
Published February 20, 2013 at 8:53 AM EST
Going up: A construction worker at a housing development in San Mateo, Calif., in June 2012.
Going up: A construction worker at a housing development in San Mateo, Calif., in June 2012.

Work was begun on 0.8 percent more single-family homes in January than had been started the month before, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development say.

And the number of single-family starts was up 20 percent from January 2012.

A 26.1 percent drop in starts, from December to January, on construction of apartment buildings and other multi-family homes dampened the news somewhat.

But looking ahead, there was a 1.9 percent increase in January from December in the number of permits issued for construction of single-family homes. The number of such permits was up 29.2 percent from January 2012.

The increase in permits, says Reuters, reinforces expectations that "the housing market will support economic growth this year."

Also this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in January from February.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott