Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Story: Calif. Manhunt May Be Over; Rubio's Beverage Upstages Him

By Korva Coleman
Published February 13, 2013 at 8:29 AM EST

Good morning, here are our top stories:

Single Gunshot Reportedly Ends Dramatic California Manhunt.

Rubio's Big Drink Gets Big Buzz.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Travels To N.C. To Promote State Of The Union Themes. (CNN)

Treasury Secretary Nominee Lew To Appear Before Senate Panel. (Politico)

Presidential Order Boosts Cybersecurity Information Sharing. (USA Today)

Report: NATO Airstrike Kills Several Afghan Civilians, Insurgents. (AP)

Egypt Floods Gaza Tunnels, Blocking Palestinian Smuggling Routes. (Reuters)

Bahrain Air Goes Bankrupt After Country's Political Unrest; Will Liquidate Assets. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Says Syrian Civil War Death Toll War Increases To 70,000. (VOA)

Ash Wednesday Ushers In Lent, The Christian Season Of Prayer And Fasting. (AllAfrica.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman