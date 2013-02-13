Top Story: Calif. Manhunt May Be Over; Rubio's Beverage Upstages Him

Good morning, here are our top stories:

Single Gunshot Reportedly Ends Dramatic California Manhunt.

Rubio's Big Drink Gets Big Buzz.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Travels To N.C. To Promote State Of The Union Themes. (CNN)

Treasury Secretary Nominee Lew To Appear Before Senate Panel. (Politico)

Presidential Order Boosts Cybersecurity Information Sharing. (USA Today)

Report: NATO Airstrike Kills Several Afghan Civilians, Insurgents. (AP)

Egypt Floods Gaza Tunnels, Blocking Palestinian Smuggling Routes. (Reuters)

Bahrain Air Goes Bankrupt After Country's Political Unrest; Will Liquidate Assets. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Says Syrian Civil War Death Toll War Increases To 70,000. (VOA)

Ash Wednesday Ushers In Lent, The Christian Season Of Prayer And Fasting. (AllAfrica.com)

