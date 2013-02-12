Top Stories: North Korea Bomb Test; Obama's State Of The Union Tonight

Good morning, here's our top story:

North Korean Nuke Test Seems Timed To Upstage Obama's State Of The Union.

And here are more early headlines:

First Lady's Guests For State Of The Union Speech Include Apple CEO. (San Jose Mercury News)

Senate Committee Aims For Hagel Confirmation Vote Today. (Businessweek)

Violence Against Women Act Readied For Senate Vote. (AP)

Pope Benedict To Give Final Audience Feb. 27. (BBC)

Manhunt For Former L.A. Officer Extends To Mexico. (Los Angeles Times)

Disabled Cruise Ship Changes Return Plans As Conditions Worsen. (ABC)

Thailand Beefs Up Security At U.S. Consulate After Threats Received. (AP)

Guinea's Army Chief Killed In Liberian Plane Crash. (VOA)

Olympics May Dump Wrestling For 2020 Summer Games. (Telegraph)

Hostess Will Sell Twinkies Brand To A New Buyer. (Reuters)

It's Fat Tuesday. Party On. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.