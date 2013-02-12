Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Cheney Likes Something Obama's Doing: Drone Strikes

By Mark Memmott
Published February 12, 2013 at 11:56 AM EST
Former Vice President Dick Cheney in October 2011.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney in October 2011.

"I think it's a good program and I don't disagree with the basic policy that the Obama administration has pursued."

That's the word today from former Vice President Dick Cheney about the Obama administration's use of missiles fired from aerial drones to kill suspected terrorists overseas. And it's OK if the suspects are American citizens, Cheney added, if they've joined with terrorists who are out to harm the United States and its allies.

Drone strikes are the one thing Cheney spoke favorably about when he was asked on CBS This Morning about the current administration.

Otherwise, Cheney thinks:

-- Obama's national security team is "second rate."

-- Obama's foreign and national security policies are making the nation "vulnerable to the future."

"I'm very, very concerned about what I see happening in the national security arena," Cheney said.

Mark Memmott
