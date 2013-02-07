'Massive Manhunt' In Los Angeles For Ex-Cop Suspected In Killings

A former Los Angeles police officer is the focus of a "massive manhunt" under way in that city because he's a suspect in a double murder last weekend and the shooting of three police officers early Thursday.

One of those officers has died.

According to the Los Angeles Times, "officials warned that the suspect, Christopher Jordan Dorner, 33. is armed and dangerous." He allegedly "wrote an online manifesto on his Facebook page, threatening to harm police officials and their families, law enforcement sources said. ... Law enforcement sources said police have placed security at the homes of LAPD officials named in the online documents and believe that Dorner has numerous weapons."

The Times adds that "hundreds of officers were swarming" around the site of Thursday's shootings and searching for the suspect.

Southern California Public Radio reports that:

"Authorities on Wednesday night said they were seeking Dorner as a suspect in the killings of two people, including a Cal State Fullerton basketball coach whose father represented Dorner in front of a disciplinary board when he lost his job.

"Monica Quan, 28, and her 27-year-old fiancé Keith Lawrence, who were found shot to death in their car at a parking structure Sunday night, Irvine police Chief David L. Maggard said at a news conference."

Then today:

"Three law enforcement officers were shot early Thursday morning — one in Corona and two in Riverside — by a gunman believed to be Christopher Jordan Dorner, ... police said.

"A tweet from the official Twitter account of the Riverside Police Department says that at least one of the Riverside police officers shot in that city has died."

And Southern California Public Radio adds that, "Dorner was with the department from 2002 until 2009, when he was fired for making false statements. Quan's father, Randal Quan, a former LAPD captain who became a lawyer in retirement, represented Dorner in front of the Board of Rights, a tribunal that ruled against Donner at the time of his dismissal, LAPD Capt. William Hayes told The Associated Press Wednesday night."

Update at 6:43 p.m. ET. Authorities Looking At Resort:

Southern California Public Radio reports that a burnt-out pickup found near Big Bear Lake, about 100 miles from Los Angeles, has been linked to Dorner.

Police are searching for him in the area, but San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said during a press conference that "he could be anywhere at this point."

Update at 2:10 p.m. ET. More Coverage And More About Dorner:

Southern California Public Radio reports that Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told reporters earlier that officers in the region are on alert because Dorner is highly trained in weapons and police tactics from his time in the U.S. military and with the Los Angeles police.

Update at 12:30 p.m. ET. More On Shots Fired At Others:

The Timesnow writes that "two women who were shot by Los Angeles police in Torrance early Thursday during a massive manhunt for an ex-LAPD officer were delivering newspapers, sources said. The women, shot in the 19500 block of Redbeam Avenue, were taken to area hospitals, Torrance police Lt. Devin Chase said." It appears they were in a blue pickup — a vehicle that generally matches the description of what the suspect is thought to be driving.

Southern California Public Radio adds that:

"Los Angeles police say officers guarding a target in an ex-officer's manifesto shot and wounded multiple people in Torrance who were in a pickup. LAPD Lt. Andrew Neiman says the officers were deployed in response to Christopher Dorner's written threats to department officials in a rambling 14-page manifesto."

Update at 11:30 a.m. ET. Police Fire On Two Vehicles, Neither Was Suspect's:

The Times reports that "Los Angeles and Torrance police were involved in two shootings in Torrance early Thursday when police came across vehicles similar to the one sought by authorities in a massive manhunt for an ex-LAPD officer suspected of shooting three other officers. Neither incident actually involved the suspect, said Torrance police Lt. Devin Chase. ... Two people were struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Chase said. No officers were injured."

According to the Times:

"The California Highway Patrol issued a 'blue alert' for nine Southern California counties. Officials said Dorner is believed to be driving a 2005 blue or gray Nissan Titan, with California license plate 8D83987 or 7X09131."

