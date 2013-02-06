Top Stories: Scouts And Gays; Will Saturday Postal Service End?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Boy Scouts Debate Accepting Gays; Pentagon May Extend Some Benefits.

Reports: Postal Service Will Move To Halt Saturday Mail.

And here are more early headlines:

Quake, Tsunami Strike Solomon Islands. (The Australian)

British Lawmakers Back Same Sex Marriage Despite Conservative Opposition. (BBC)

Tunisian Leader Who Opposed Islamists Shot Dead Outside His Home. (Los Angeles Times)

Bulgaria Suspects Hezbollah In Bombing That Killed Israeli Tourists. (Bloomberg)

North Korea Releases Propaganda Video Showing American City In Flames. (The Guardian)

Warming Weather Forces Changes To Iditarod Sled Dog Qualifying Races. ()

Essie Mae Washington-Williams Dies, Mixed Race Daughter Of Former Segregationist, Sen. Strom Thurmond. (AP)

Monopoly Adding New Cat Piece, Dropping Iron Token After Vote. (USA Today)

