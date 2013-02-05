Top Story: Targeting Americans Who Join Al-Qaida; Alabama Hostage Freed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Broader Justification Emerges Of When U.S. Can Kill Americans Who Join Al-Qaida.

Dramatic End To Alabama Hostage Standoff Took Careful Planning.

And here are more early headlines:

Veteran Accused Of Killing Sniper Chris Kyle Placed On Suicide Watch. (ABC)

House Majority Leader Cantor To Speak On Reshaping GOP's Image. (The Hill)

Two Islamist Leaders Captured By Tuareg Rebels In Mali. (VOA)

Iran's Ahmadinejad Visits Egypt, Leaving Simmering Political Tension At Home. (Bloomberg)

Report: Investigators Find Chemical Heat Reaction On Boeing's 'Dreamliner' Batteries. (CBS)

For The First Time, Curiosity Rover Drills Into Martian Rock. (Discovery News)

Somali Woman Sentenced To Prison For Alleging Rape; Journalist Who Talked To Her Also Convicted. (BBC)

Study Rates Worst Traffic In Nation: Washington, D.C. Leads List. (Reuters)

