Top Stories: U.S. Embassy Blast; Former NYC Mayor Koch Dies

Good morning, here are our top stories:

Developing: Explosion Outside U.S. Embassy In Turkey.

Ed Koch, Flamboyant Former New York City Mayor, Dies.

Death Toll Rising In Mexico; At Least 25 Dead After Explosion, Dozens Hurt.

And here are more early headlines:

Labor Department To Release Latest Jobless Numbers Today. (Washington Post)

Alabama Gunman Still Holds Child As Standoff With Police Enters Third Day. (Reuters)

Israeli Warplanes Reportedly Overfly Lebanon Near Syrian Border. (AP)

Syria Says It Has Right To Attack Israel, Following Israeli Airstrike. (New York Times)

French President To Visit Mali On Saturday. (CNN)

Anti-Morsi Opponents To March Again In Egypt After Days Of Violence. (BBC)

No Charges For Australian DJ's Over Royal Hoax Call Linked To Nurse's Death. (The Australian)

