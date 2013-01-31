Top Stories: Hagel Hearings Open; N.Y. Times Hacking Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Iran, Israel, Defense Cuts To Be Key Topics At Hagel Hearing.

Hack Attack On 'New York Times' Looks Like Part Of Chinese Campaign.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Gunman Still Holds Child Hostage, Negotiations Continue. (WSFA-TV)

French Troops Take Northern Malian Airport From Rebels, Urge Peace Talks. (Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Panel Declares Israeli Settlement Policy Illegal; Urges A Stop. (AP)

Federal Prosecutors Seek 50-Year Sentence For Fraudulent Iowa Financier. (Businessweek)

Suspect Behind Te'o Fake Online Girlfriend Confesses Romantic Feelings For Him. (CNN)

Australian Prime Minister Calls Election; Opposition Leader To Campaign On 'Trust'. (Guardian)

Strong 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Southeastern Alaska, No Injuries Reported. (UPI)

China Cuts More Emissions As Choking Smog Thickens. (New York Times)

Fire At German Farm Kills 86 Camels. (Spiegel Online)

