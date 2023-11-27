Bringing The World Home To You

4 found dead near North Carolina homeless camp

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Deputies responding to a call about shots fired in North Carolina on Sunday found four people shot to death in what appeared to be a campsite for homeless people, authorities said.

An initial review of the crime scene indicated someone killed three people before killing themselves, Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope told WRAL-TV.

Two men and two women were found dead around a tent at the end of a private road rutted with huge potholes near Autryville, authorities said.

The names of the people killed have not been released and Pope said investigators are still collecting evidence to determine exactly how the shootings unfolded.

Autryville is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Raleigh, the state capital.
Associated Press
