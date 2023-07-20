Carolina Hurricanes are sponsoring a camp in Raleigh aimed at reaching people of color

An international movement focused on helping hockey players of color, on and off the ice, is hosting a three-day summer camp at the end of July. Hockey Players of Color Movement (HPOC) is a mentorship program that helps these players with expenses as well as guidance with playing hockey. HPOC is partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes and Amateur Hockey for the Carolinas to create the camp.

The first event kicks off next Friday at Meredith College in Raleigh. It will include a documentary film called “Soul on Ice” about a hockey player who is a person of color as well as a hockey clinic for kids.

“Saturday, we're going to have a try hockey for free event, so kids can sign up and try the event, both on street hockey, and also ice hockey," said Brad Hoffman, a member on the board of directors with Amateur Hockey for the Carolinas.

He added: “There's about I think eight or nine hours of skill development that will be on ice. We're also going to have a festival Saturday night.”

Some of the events are free but registration is required. Hoffman said there are now 50 campers and their ages range from eight to 19.

“There's one kid coming from Canada,” he added. “There are kids coming from all over. About half the kids are from the Carolinas.”