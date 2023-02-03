Colin Campbell named new Capitol Bureau Chief for North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC

Bringing The World Home To You

Published February 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST
Colin Campbell has been named the new Capitol Bureau Chief at North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC.

February 3, 2023

Chapel Hill – North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC is pleased to announce that Colin Campbell has been named the station’s new Capitol Bureau Chief. Campbell has worked in media for over twenty years and comes to WUNC from the N.C. Tribune and Business NC where he served as Editor and Associate Editor. There, he developed, launched, and led a daily newsletter covering North Carolina politics and was also one of the hosts of Chatter with BNC, a podcast featuring interviews with political leaders.

"I've been listening to public radio news since I was a teenager, so I'm thrilled to bring my coverage of North Carolina politics and government to WUNC,” said Campbell. “Jeff Tiberii has set a high standard for news stories and podcasts in this role, and I'm looking forward to continuing that tradition."

Campbell has covered politics and government in North Carolina since 2009, working for various outlets including the News & Observer and NC Insider. Campbell is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Triangle resident.

“Colin is one of the most well-respected members of the Capitol reporting corps,” said Brent Wolfe, WUNC news director. “Our audience will benefit greatly from his experience and deep contacts developed over many years of covering politics in North Carolina. We’re excited Colin will build on our longstanding commitment to bringing important and in-depth political coverage across all platforms.”

Campbells’ first day with North Carolina Public Radio -WUNC will be Monday, February 20.

North Carolina Public Radio -WUNC provides quality news, information and entertainment programming to a broad audience that includes North Carolina, the United States and the world. WUNC serves North Carolinians from Greensboro to the Outer Banks through a network of seven stations.

