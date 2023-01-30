PHOTOS: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on panel in Raleigh
Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Triangle for the second time since August on Monday. She was in Raleigh promoting the White House's investments in small businesses, and participated in a panel discussion on Hispanic Small Business at Fletcher Opera House.
Harris was originally scheduled to appear in the Triangle Thursday. The Vice President cancelled a visit to Durham to head to Monterey Park, Calif. and pay respect to the victims of three mass shootings that left 19 people dead and many others wounded.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin were on hand to speak before the panel began.