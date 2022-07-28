NC health secretary speaks at White House panel on vaccines

North Carolina's health and human services secretary says that lessons learned from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will improve public health for everyone.

Kody Kinsley made those remarks this week during a White House discussion on the future of vaccines.

Kinsley said that investing in community organizations to build trust in the COVID vaccines has paid off. He cited a efforts to make sure Medicaid recipients got the shot.

"We've actually started to see an uptick of vaccines in kids increasing," he told the panel of public health officials. "We're seeing some of that not just for COVID, but broadly."

As the monkeypox outbreak has demanded more attention across the country, Kinsley said would like to use some of those same approaches for this illness as well.

"And I can't because those dollars are not monkeypox dollars," he said. "I think we've got to wrestle with what I call the 'color of money' problem in government. And if we're going to invest in the foundation of this on-the-ground stuff, we've got to sustain this over time."

Kinsley said a community-focused model for dealing with disease outbreaks will help reduce strain on the healthcare system, where doctors and nurses are reeling from pandemic burnout and staff shortages.

