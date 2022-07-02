Bringing The World Home To You

News

Tropical Storm Colin to reach NC coast on 4th of July weekend

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jason deBruyn
Published July 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
The National Weather Service advisory for Tropical Storm Colin at 8 a.m. on July 2
National Weather Service
/
The National Weather Service advisory for Tropical Storm Colin at 8 a.m. on July 2

Tropical Storm Colin could make its way up the North Carolina coast Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, Colin could bring "heavy rainfall" that could "result in localized flash flooding across portions of coastal South and North Carolina through Sunday morning."

Sustained winds of about 40 miles per hour are expected along the coast, according to the NWS, which issues a tropical storm warning for nearly all of the North Carolina coast.

This is the third named storm of the season and comes during a holiday weekend with a lot of expected travel. AAA Carolinas estimated that 1.4 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more this weekend, most of whom will drive.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is also expecting heavy traffic, though as of Saturday morning, the greater Triangle area was not expected to be impacted by Colin.

Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC health reporter, a beat he took in 2020. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016.
