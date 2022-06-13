Bringing The World Home To You

News

Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published June 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT
U.S. Capitol dome.
Charles Dharapak
/
AP

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

Five in-person witnesses will testify publicly before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Monday as the panel continues making its case that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the deadly riot.

Watch Monday's hearings live below, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The committee is expected to release its findings in a report in September.

For the latest updates on tonight's hearing head over to NPR's live blog. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of the hearings.

Tags

News Jan. 6 Attack on CapitolU.S. HouseNPR News
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
