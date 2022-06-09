The Jan. 6 committee's next hearing is Thursday, June 23

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding about a half a dozen public hearings this month on what it has learned so far.

In the fourth of seven planned hearings, the bipartisan panel will detail the methods Trump, his campaign and other associates used to lean on state officials to change election results and to instruct Republican officials in a number of states to create false electoral slates that would have certified that Trump had won states that he had lost.

Watch it live here, beginning at 1 p.m. EST:

The committee is expected to question Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican secretary of state, whom Trump called and pressed to find enough votes to put him over the top in his state, which Joe Biden won. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump is heard telling Raffensperger on a recording of the call.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer at the Georgia secretary of state’s office, will also testify at the hearing.



Select committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said panel members are mindful of how best to capture Americans' attention to rehash the insurrection that took place well over a year ago. To that end, he said he expects the hearings will integrate witness testimony, video footage, documentary evidence and audio tapes "to make it very engaging."

"I think we're going to use whatever resources we can to make the presentations as compelling as possible," Schiff told NPR. "We need to get across the danger to our democracy, how close we came to losing it, how many multiple lines of effort there were to overturn the election, how close they came to succeeding."

The committee is expected to release its findings in a report in September.



For the latest updates on tonight's hearing head over to NPR's live blog. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of the hearings. Find your local member station or use the NPR One app to listen.

