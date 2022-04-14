WATCH LIVE: President Biden to talk about economic renewal during visit to Greensboro today

Story was updated at 1:54 p.m.

Air Force One has landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

President Joe Biden was greeted by Gov. Roy Cooper and a group of local lawmakers.

The motorcade is en route to NC A&T.

Biden will visit the largest public HBCU in the nation this afternoon where he is expected to deliver remarks about the Bipartisan Innovation Act.

Biden is expected to speak at 2:15 p.m. at which time he will talk about his administration’s efforts to rebuild supply chains and lay a foundation for an economic renewal through that legislation. The remarks will be livestreamed below.

Greensboro was chosen because it "is an example of a regional manufacturing ecosystem that the President’s agenda seeks to build across America to create a globally competitive manufacturing industry that also expands the middle class," the White House Press office stated in an email.

Right before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Biden told a reporter that his administration "will be making that decision now" on whether to send officials to Ukraine.