News

Housing supply down, prices up in NC, real estate website says

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jay Price
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
For sale sign housing
Matt Rourke
/
AP

The supply of homes for sale in North Carolina has plummeted, with Raleigh’s inventory falling the most among the nation’s 50 largest metro areas, down more than two-thirds since 2020.

Meanwhile, prices continue to rise, according to data from the real estate website Zillow.

Roberto Quercia, a distinguished professor at UNC-Chapel Hill's Department of City and Regional Planning, said this leaves few options for those with modest incomes - like seeking housing farther away, and dealing with high gas prices.

"And so if you had to commute one hour each each way, you will really spend a lot more money. And many of these low income families have jobs that they cannot work remotely, so they have to show up in the workplace. So … an almost impossible situation for for families at the low end," Quercia said.

Quercia said housing is expensive even far from cities for a host of reasons including high labor and building material costs.

Housing North Carolina Real Estate
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
Jay Price
