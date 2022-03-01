Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Mask-optional policy begins next week at most NC agencies

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST
Surgical mask on white background

Mask-wearing inside most North Carolina state government buildings will become optional starting next week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

Continued improving COVID-19 numbers, along with access to vaccinations and other treatments "are making this step possible,” Cooper said in a news release. The change takes place Monday, the same day that new guidance that encourages the end to mask mandates by K-12 schools and child care facilities take effect.

Cooper's executive order applies to his Cabinet-level agencies and other offices that have specifically chosen to participate in the policy. Agencies led by Council of State members can set their own policies.

The new state human resources policy still gives agency heads the ability to require masks in high-risk settings such as prisons, state-run hospitals and homeless shelters.

Cooper's executive order keeps in place a requirement that unvaccinated employees get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week. But starting Monday, these workers can comply by using at-home rapid tests, the order says.

State health data shows the number of reported COVID-19 cases continues a downward trek. The state's hospitals reported about 1,540 people who were hospitalized Monday had the virus. In late January, the total was over 5,000.

Tags

News NC Coronavirus UpdatesCOVID-19Face masksNorth Carolina
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories