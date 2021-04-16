Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Police Make Arrests Following Shooting Deaths Of Two Transgender Women In Charlotte

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer,
Liz Schlemmer
Published April 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
JaidaPeterson2.png
Jaida Peterson Facebook
Jaida Peterson is at least the 14th transgender person killed nationwide since the start of the year, according to Human Rights Campaign.

Updated at 6 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested and charged two suspects in the shooting deaths of two transgender women found in Charlotte hotel rooms this month.

Jaida Peterson's body was found on Easter Sunday at the Quality Inn hotel on Queen City Drive. She is a Black transgender woman and sex worker, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The other victim Remy Fennell, also a Black transgender woman and sex worker, was found early Thursday morning at the Sleep Inn University Place hotel in Charlotte.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, a CMPD spokesperson said the department is confident there is no one else at large involved in the events. The investigation into motivation remains active and ongoing, CMPD says.

Human Rights Campaign — which advocates for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people — says that Jaida Peterson is at least the 14th transgender person killed nationwide since the start of the year, making Remy Fennell at least the 15th. The deaths of transgender individuals often go unreported or misreported, HRC said.

HRC says that murders of transgender people are on the rise. Black transgender women are especially at risk and are murdered disproportionately because of each of their identities.

Nearly 50 people recently attended a vigil for Peterson. Many of them knew her from her home state of South Carolina or from her time in Charlotte.

“People just find it easier to kill us because socially, we’re at the bottom of the totem pole,” friend Brianna Battle said. “No matter what her gender was, a human life was taken away. She has a family and friends and people who love her.”

Friends said it was painful to get the news of Peterson's death and see police and news outlets use the wrong name and gender for Jaida.

Human Rights Campaign said that 44 transgender and gender-nonconforming people were killed in 2020. That's more than any year since the numbers have started being tracked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags

NewsTransgenderTransgender RightsCharlotteShooting
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Find her via Twitter @LSchlemmer_WUNC or email lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
More Stories