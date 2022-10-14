At least 5 people killed in Raleigh, suspect in custody: live updates

Here's what you need to know about the shooting in Raleigh:



The Raleigh Police Department confirmed five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, in a shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday.

In a press conference Thursday night, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reported the deaths and said two others individuals were injured in the shooting, including a Raleigh PD canine officer.

The shooting happened in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

