Law

D.C. Subpoenaed The NRA As Part Of An Investigation Into Their Nonprofit Status

Guns and America | By Emily Alfin Johnson
Published July 12, 2019 at 2:07 PM EDT
One of the exhibits in the NRA National Firearms Museum at the NRA headquarters in Virginia.
After a tumultuous few months, the National Rifle Association suffered another in a series of blows Friday, when a second Attorney General opened an investigation into its nonprofit status.

The Attorney General for the District of Columbia is looking for “financial records, payments to vendors, and payments to officers and directors,” for the NRA and the NRA Foundation, Inc., the group’s charitable foundation, according to a press release issued Friday.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement that his office is charged with “protecting charitable organizations and their assets in the District” and “can bring court actions to dissolve, or place in receivership, a nonprofit corporation that misuses funds or acts contrary to its nonprofit purposes.”

In April, New York Attorney General Letitia James began a formal review of the NRA’s nonprofit status, including a request for financial records. Then-president of the group, Oliver North, resigned soon after, in a statement read by a board member during the NRA’s annual convention.

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.

is a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life.

Copyright 2021 Guns and America. To see more, visit .

LawGuns & America
