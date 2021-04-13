Bringing The World Home To You

WATCH: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published April 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
briefing.jpeg

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give a media briefing regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Division of Public Health Pharmacist Dr. Amanda Fuller Moore is also expected to participate.

The state is pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at their clinics, following recommendations this morning from the CDC and FDA.

Following those recommendations, NCDHHS said in a statement: "Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians… The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled."

Watch the briefing here, live:

COVID-19 Vaccines
